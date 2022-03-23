sport, local-sport,

The Great Western Football Club have signed a former Penshurst star in their bid to hold the premiership flag once more. The Lions finished third on the Mininera and District Football League ladder in season 2021, with nine wins from 11 matches. Head coach Matt Delzotto said the club was "really rapt" Tim Barton had signed on with the club for 2022. Barton is a six time premiership player with Bell Post in the Geelong and District Football League, where he was named at centre half forward in the GDFL team of the decade. "We are absolutely stoked that he was willing to come on board," Delzotto said. MORE NEWS: "He indicated he was up for a new opportunity and a new challenge, which we were happy to provide. "He is a really good fella and he has a wealth of experience. "Coming to us he can enjoy having a kick and hopefully experience some success along the way." Barton is no stranger to the Mininera league, playing for Penshurst in 2019 where the Bombers five point loss to the Lions in the grand final would still linger in his mind. "He was absolutely instrumental that day, he almost single handedly got Penshurst back into the game and won it for them," Delzotto said. OTHER NEWS: Barton has joined fellow tall and teammate Renn Lovitt at Great Western., sewing up two key position slots on the field this season. "He and Renn are really close mates and it was a really promising proposition for them to both have a kick together," Delzotto said. 'They are both absolute monsters and really good people, they will make a big difference. "The two boys will work really well with Jeremy Cronin, it will be fantastic to have all three in the same team."

