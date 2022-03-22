subscribers-only,

March 19 marked the one year anniversary of East Grampians Health Service commencing COVID-19 vaccinations in Ararat. In that time, EGHS has administered 25,000 vaccination doses - at the EGHS Community Vaccination Clinic in Pyrenees House Ararat, and at pop up clinics across the region. EGHS chief executive Nick Bush said the health service's team of nurse immunisers and administration staff had welcomed thousands of adults and children to the clinics. READ MORE: "I would like to congratulate all staff involved in the vaccination program for their work and for making our community feel welcome and safe at our vaccination clinics," he said. "Our community also deserve our congratulations for coming forward in great numbers to be vaccinated, which has helped protect the most vulnerable in our community." EGHS has offered all forms of COVID-19 vaccination, including AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax. Ninety-two year old Ian Walmsley, a resident of Garden View Court, was the first person in Ararat to receive the vaccination one year ago and was on hand to congratulate staff on reaching the one year milestone. EGHS continues to offer vaccinations through the Pyrenees House Clinic and at pop up clinics, including St Arnaud and Landsborough on March 31, Avoca on April 7 and Mortlake on April 14. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

