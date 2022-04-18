sport, local-sport,

The Ararat Eagles netballers are daring to dream ahead of the upcoming Mininera season. The Eagles' A Grade side finished 10th last season, while B Grade finished fourth and C Grade ended the year in fifth. A Grade coach Lisa Haddow said the club is aiming "pretty high" this year and is full of optimism. "I would definitely like to be playing finals this year, that's for sure," she said. "Everyone always strives to play finals, there is no reason we shouldn't be. "B and C Grade both made finals last year so that would definitely be the expectation again." OTHER NEWS: The club has seen a lot of new faces in pre-season training since commencing before Christmas. "We have had really good numbers, better than we ever have, which is great," Haddow said. "We have had a really good block of training to lead up to the season so we just need to get used to playing together. "We have got a lot younger players so we have focused more on bonding this pre-season." After a disappointing 2021, Haddow said the A Grade side should be rejuvenated with only three players remaining in the team from last season. "We enjoyed the season (2021), although we struggled getting a consistent side on the court," she said. "The team is going to have a completely different look, it is going to be really exciting." Ararat will be bolstered by a number of returning players and Taryn Kelly from Great Western. "Abby and Caitlin Driscoll have come back after playing juniors with us, which is really exciting," Haddow said. "Brooke Williamson is dynamite in the midcourt (Ararat Rats) and Nat Bennett has returned after having a baby which will be really handy. "Taryn Kelly, who came from Great Western is a really exciting defender. "Her (Kelly) and Marissa Joiner in defence are going to be a really tough combination." The Eagles have squads of 10 players in A, B and C Grade, although the club is struggling for junior numbers "We have only got 13 and under this season, we don't have enough for under 15s and 17s," Haddow concluded. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/c0749672-b107-4f51-a4b7-5030b159445f.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg