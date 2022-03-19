subscribers-only,

Council is gathering the views of parents, carers, and residents on the availability of childcare services in the municipality. This Childcare Services Questionnaire will offer a snapshot of Ararat Rural City's child care landscape, what's working and what's not, and identify potential areas for improvement. Ararat Rural City Council chief executive, Dr Tim Harrison said it's an opportunity for residents to express their views and help identify the gaps in childcare services within the municipality. "Early years of children's lives are a top priority for Council. We recognise the importance of play-based learning and acknowledge the role early education providers play in providing vital social interaction for children and support for carers," he said. MORE NEWS: "We would like to get a better understanding of how families choose to care for their children and pinpoint pressures along with benefits that come from using childcare. "Council officers want to hear your experience of childcare services in the municipality as this will help us work with the existing sector to deliver better outcomes for our communities and plan for the future." Please take a few moments to share your feedback with Ararat Rural City Council via the Engage Ararat website www.engage.ararat.vic.gov.au. The Childcare Services Survey, closing on Wednesday 30 March 2022. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/b40a1d25-c15a-4bb2-b52f-6b574f16da93.jpg/r22_0_771_423_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg