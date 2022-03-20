subscribers-only,

Council crews are progressing well in reconstructing a 730m section of Delacombe Way in Willaura, making the road safer and more efficient for heavy traffic through the south corridor. Ararat Rural City Council chief executive, Dr Tim Harrison said Delacombe Way is a vital local road and paramount to the movement of critical product from the region. "As a rural council, Ararat Rural City has an extensive road network to maintain," he said. "Delacombe Way serves as a key linkage road between Willaura Wickliffe Road and Mortlake Ararat Road that carries heavy freight from the farm gate through the south corridor. MORE NEWS: "Council officers have identified that due to excessive deformation of the existing pavement, the road is prone to breaking up into pieces if the road is not reconstructed to support heavy vehicles. "Council crews are pushing the works along nicely. This week, we've installed a new kerb and channel and carried out drainage works near the Willaura Tennis Club end of Delacombe Way, with stabilisation works and sealing to follow." The $478,000 Delacombe Way project is being funded by the Victorian Government as part of the AgriLinks Upgrade Program.

