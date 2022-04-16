sport, local-sport,

Great Western is looking to the next generation to step up to challenge in season 2022. The Lions finished third on the Mininera and District Football League ladder in season 2021, with nine wins from 11 matches. Head coach Matt Delzotto said with a host of new faces at the club there is "a massive opportunity" for the playing list to create its own narrative in 2022. "The group has really galvanised well and have a renewed focus heading into the season," he said. "Both on the netball and football side of things we have some people leading the charge which speaks volumes of the club as a whole and that has given an added meaning and energy to the club as a whole." Over the pre-season, Delzotto said the Lions have been working really hard to be able to run games out better. "The group has worked really hard on improving our disposal, taking care of the footy and using it well and doing some big repeat effort running that will hold us in good stead physically throughout the year," he said. "Everyone is really looking forward to getting back out there and enjoying local sport again." OTHER NEWS: Great Western will be without reigning league leading goal kicker Damon Folkes this season, however Delzotto believed the side would be able to fill the void. "Damon is a quality player and a great person, he will definitely be missed around the club but we are in a fortunate position having some great players that understand how to play a role up forward," he said. "I am confident we won't be short on avenues to goal this season, we have recruited some really strong key forwards and mid-size targets to give us some great balance up forward this year." With the club losing a host of experienced players this season the club is looking to develop the next generation of Great Western players. "A few young guns in Logan Cooper, Ben Kumnick and Ajay Shalders who have all had some exposure to senior football but they have all progressed really well over the summer," Delzotto said. "Marcus Elliot, Jacko Thomas and Tom Robinson are all guys who we are really excited with the progression of as well and think will have big seasons." Coaches: Matt Delzotto (Senior Coach) Nick McCartney (Reserves Coach) Jayden McCartney (U16's Coach) Jason Marsh (U12s Coach)

