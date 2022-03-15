sport, local-sport,

St Andrews defeated Swifts-Great Western to win the 2021-22 Grampians Cricket Association B Grade title by five wickets. The win catapults the Ararat based side back into A Grade, after being relegated after the end of last season. St Andrews president James Hosking said heading into the game the side "knew it was going to be a close game". "Going into the match we knew they had beaten us the previous three times, but we had our full-strength side in," he said. Hosking said with their previous record against Swifts-Great Western in mind, the match went down to the wire. "With 10 overs remaining we still needed just under six-an-over so the boys were pretty nervous," he said. "Then we had a couple of big overs from James Menzies and Dan Collins which set us up. "The boys were very happy to get over the line, hopefully, we can pick up one or two more players and challenge in A Grade next season." OTHER NEWS: After being sent in to bat, Swifts-Great Western got off to a positive start with Tom Robinson and Craig Marrow putting on a 43-run opening wicket partnership. Travis Nicholson scored 23 runs coming in at number three before being bowled by St Andrews spinner Nick Oliver. Marrow ended the innings 91 not out to lead Combine to 5/166 after 35 overs. Sam Summers was the most economical bowler for St Andrews with one maiden and 1-17 off seven overs. With 167 needed to win, opener Rob Skillar scored a quickfire 39 runs to get St Andrews off to a great start. The fall of the first wicket saw James Menzies arrive at the crease, he finished not out on 69 runs to set up the eventual victory and was named player of the match for his heroics. St Andrews middle order of Nick Oliver, Riley Taylor and Ethan Summers all fell cheaply until Daniel Collins' 17 run cameo sealed the title in the 31st over. Marc Brilliant was the pick of the bowlers for Swifts-Great Western with one maiden and 2-31 off seven overs before succumbing to a calf injury and had to watch from the sidelines.

