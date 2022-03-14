subscribers-only,

The third Eel Festival Art Auction on Friday 25 March will showcase nearly 30 high-quality, affordable artworks by 22 talented regional artists. The auction in the Lake Bolac Memorial Hall includes a dinner by indigenous caterers, the Murnong Mannmas from Castlemaine. Festival chair, Rachel Taylor said funds from the auction "benefit both the artists and the future of the festival". Largely inspired by country, the artworks underscore the theme of this year's festival 'Caring for Country, Caring for Culture'. The biennial festival, delayed until this year due to the pandemic, promotes respectful understanding of Aboriginal culture and environmental sustainability. OTHER NEWS: Dr Aunty Eileen Harrison, who grew up at Lake Tyers Mission is one of the many artists who has pieces up for auction at the Eel Festival. Her paintings reflect her deep connection to country, her ancestors, her family and the Dreamtime. Dr Aunty Eileen has created many works for communities, schools, government associations and private collections. "I was inspired by watching my parents as a small child doing art:," she said. "My father made artefacts and my mother painted small images on them such as kangaroos, emus, possums and motifs, patterns and lines." The event is ticketed separately to the Saturday festival program. Tickets are $33 and are available at eelfestival.org.au Auction night program

