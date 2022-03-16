subscribers-only,

The Ararat Jailhouse Rock Festival will return in 2023 as a new committee has been formed. The festival is run by a dedicated team of volunteers which celebrates the 50's and 60's with the festival drawing thousands of people to Ararat each year. The event hasn't been a highlight of the calendar since 2020 with the original committee disbanding and the folding a real possibility, however Chelsea Streeter had other ideas. "Myself, my partner and his brother decided we didn't want the festival to be folded," Mrs Streeter said. "So we took it on in December 2021. "Not everything was organised for the festival so we were concerned that if we were to do it it wouldn't be as successful as we would like it to be, so we decided it wouldn't go ahead in 2022." MORE NEWS: Mrs Streeter said the new committee couldn't wait for the festival to return next year, bigger and better than ever. "We want it to be as successful as it can be," she said. "The new committee is excited to continue the festival after two years on hold. "We have been in contact with Ararat mayor, Dr Tim Harrison and it sounds like it is going to be quite good, we are very much looking forward to it returning." Upon meeting with the original committee, Mrs Streeter put a call out to residents to see if anyone wanted the event to go ahead. "We had 15 people turn up, which was unbelievable," she said. I only posted into the Facebook group the day before, there was a great response in such a small time." OTHER NEWS: Following the renewed interest an AGM was called on March 10 and a new committee was sworn in. "The new committee will build on the previous festivals programs, including dancing, classic cars, trucks and bikes and the music of the 50s & 60s era," Mrs Streeter said. "The last committee said there was no one around who wanted to help but there definitely is." There was 15 people who joined the new Jailhouse Rock Festival committee with the key roles outlined below: Festival Director: Chelsea Streeter Secretary: Loretta Miller Treasurer: Tanya Phillips Anyone interested in joining contact either the Facebook group or email: Araratjailhouserock@gmail.com While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

