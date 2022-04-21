sport, local-sport,

After a disappointing year in 2021, Moyston-Willaura has a new coach and a new attitude heading into the upcoming season. The Pumas A and B Grade teams both finished ninth in 2021, while their C Grade team secured third place with eight wins from 11 matches. A Grade coach Chris Boyd said the club is focussing on making this season "a really fun year". "I want to try and get as many people playing netball and enjoying their time on the court," she said. "We want to be competitive but I am not putting any expectations on the girls at this stage. "Our main aim is to get everyone back into it and getting used to being around each others company again." OTHER NEWS: Boyd said although the club has been averaging 20 people at training, they have been lacking top end talent. "We have been getting good numbers at training, but I am looking at giving some of the junior girls a bit of a crack at A and B grade," she said. "There have been three or four of the under 17 girls who have been coming to training and they are coming along quite nicely . "I have been quite impressed how they have conducted themselves and I would be more than happy to give them a go this season." Since joining the club late last year, Boyd said has spent the pre-season stripping training right back. "It has been interesting so far at training just trying to use different ways of looking at things each week," she said. "I have been drawing on my years as a player and coach to make sure they have the basics as a start." Boyd said there have been a number of players who have caught her eye since joining the club. "Chelsea and Lou Wilson have had a really good pre-season," she said. "I think Chelsea only played B Grade up until now, looking at the girls we have she will definitely be a starter in my A Grade side. "Another who has impressed me is Kate Keilar, she was the runner up in the association C Grade best and fairest last year, I think she is quite capable of stepping up to B Grade. Boyd was also keen for Sophie Cooper, who was selected in the Western Talent ID squad and Ruby Evans (under 17s) to be given a go in the senior ranks this season. "I am really keen to give them a go with the senior girls, even possibly a run with A Grade this year too." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/abb53389-6484-489f-9cd5-a677642b270d.jpg/r0_28_1101_650_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg