See Beaufort in a whole new light on the evening of Friday, March 18. Pyrenees Shire mayor, Cr Ron Eason, said the 'Beaufort by Twilight' event, has been created by Council to raise the profile of Beaufort and support local businesses. "The night will offer an exciting and diverse program, including musicians, circus performers, entertainers and kids' activities, alongside businesses staying open later," he said. OTHER NEWS: "Beaufort by Twilight will be a great reason to explore the whole town and let locals and visitors alike see what Beaufort has to offer." Proceedings will begin at 5pm and conclude at 9pm with performers and activities placed around town to create an engaging and exciting atmosphere for people to explore. Staff at Pyrenees Shire Council have been busy working with local businesses and regional entertainers to plan the event, which is designed to have a positive impact on our economy. Beaufort by Twilight is supported by the Victorian Government's COVIDSafe Outdoor Activation Fund.

