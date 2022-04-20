sport, local-sport,

Moyston-Willara will proudly head into the upcoming Mininera season as underdogs, after a host of star players left the club. The Pumas finished eighth on the Mininera and District Football League ladder in season 2021, with three wins from 11 matches. Head coach Aiden Lee, who was appointed into the role in December 2021 said the club was embracing the "underdog" tag heading into the season. "The main aim is obviously to play finals with the bigger picture to win a premiership," he said. "We are coming in as under dogs this season with no real expectations, which is beautiful." MORE NEWS: Lee said the group has identified their strengths and have spent all pre-season learning their new game style. "We are obviously not going to be a big side so we are going to have to use our pace and our skills," he said. "We have been doing plenty of skill based training, so it comes natural to them on gameday." With the high turnover of personnel from last season, Lee said there was a group of players itching to take their place in the Pumas lineup. "It will be good for the boys who have come up from the under 16s, they will have a good chance to grow as a footballer," he said. "That also applies to some of the other boys who have joined from other clubs, they may not have been given this same opportunity elsewhere. "This year could give them an opportunity to really shine in a position they really want to be in." OTHER NEWS: Lee said 2022 should be an exciting year for the club, with many players already putting their hands up for senior selection. "Wing-forward Luke Walker has been having a really good pre-season," he said. "He has been a club stalwart for over 15 years now and he is due to have a good one this year. "Pat Frawley is due for a breakout year too I reckon, he is an in and under player who loves the contest. "Ned Boner would also be one to keep an eye out for if he can stay on the park." Lee also said Jackson Highland, who is fresh out of the under 16s, has been tearing up the track. "He is going to be good, that's for sure, give him a few games under his belt and I am sure he will settle into the level." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/f6d1a0d5-4d43-4988-9d3b-08769a2cff2c.jpg/r71_0_1128_597_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg