Paintings from Ararat-based Stan Kelly Art Group are on show at Ararat Gallery TAMA, responding to this year's theme, From the Garden. Founded in 1981, the Stan Kelly Art Group stemmed from members looking to learn botanical art from the master of the genre, Stan Kelly OAM. Cr Armstrong said she was "proud to see" the Gallery celebrate local artists and acknowledge the vital contribution they make to the region's arts and culture scene. "Council is proud to see the Gallery celebrate a diverse selection of works from local artists for From The Garden," she said. OTHER NEWS: "The exhibition honours one of Ararat's artistic sons, Stan Kelly OAM, who began teaching watercolour painting in the Ararat Town Hall's Art Craft Workshop, now known as the Ararat Arts Precinct Studio. "It's an important exhibition for our community and reinforces the Gallery's commitment to supporting local creatives and presenting high-quality exhibitions. "Visitors will be inspired by a range of botanical works in watercolour, acrylics, oil paints - there's something for everyone." The art group pays homage to the famous botanic artist by meeting every week to draw or paint at the Gallery Studio. The From The Garden exhibition features 23 works in watercolour, acrylics, oil, pastel and graphite that showcase the talents of individual members. For more information, visit www.araratgallerytama.com.au or call 03 5355 0220. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

