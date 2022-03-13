subscribers-only,

Moyston Recreation Reserve will transform into an obstacle course to put Australia's best sheepdogs to the test for the 94th year in a row. The iconic event will at the picturesque Moyston Oval be held from March 17-19 with over 105 dogs travelling from across Australia to compete. Ararat Rural City mayor, Cr Jo Armstrong said the Moyston Sheepdog Trials add to the town's rich community history, being the oldest trial competition in Victoria. "Ararat Rural City is looking forward to welcoming interstate participants as well as many from across Victoria for a terrific weekend of trial competition and true country hospitality," she said. READ MORE: "The trials showcase the special working relationship owners have with their dogs and demonstrate the skills that are as relevant today as they were when they first began 93 years ago. "These vital skills contribute to our region's ongoing legacy of producing world-class meat and wool. "Council is proud to once again be supporting an iconic local event through our Community Grants Program, helping to cover costs of advertising, equipment hire, and cleaning services." The trials' impressive longevity is a credit to Moyston locals, particularly Max McLean and Rosie Nater, who continue to organise the event every year with the support from the Moyston community. Moyston Sheepdog Club president Max McLean said the trials have changed significantly since the early days. "The event is really about the history of the town more than anything else - it started as a bet between two farmers on who had the best dog at a local hotel and ironically neither won the first trial [held in 1978]," he said. "In the early days, the trials were held on an open paddock and if the sheep got away, they were gone. "I'm proud to see more women entering the competition this year, in particular, the Encourage Trials are becoming more popular among the girls. This session is all about getting a new generation into the trials and making it more sustainable into the future." The Dogpro Moyston Sheepdog trials start on Thursday, March 17 with the Novice Trial, followed by Improvers and Open Trial on Friday and Saturday March 18,19, with the Encourage Trial on Saturday between the Improver/Open heats. OTHER NEWS: The Brace Dog Trials - Pairs will run on Friday evening after the community dinner. Community members wishing to see the best dogs in action will not want to miss the finals on Saturday afternoon. "We have people travelling to Moyston from all over Victoria, there's even one entrant coming from Tasmania with 10 dogs to enjoy the event," Mr McLean continued. "We're hoping to get a few of the town's people down on Friday night for the big community dinner to have a meal and see what's going on with the dogs. "The events are family-friendly, it's a great chance to show the younger ones what the trials are all about - the partnership between human and dog." For more information on the upcoming Dogpro Moyston Sheepdog Trials, call Max McLean on 0419382315 While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/4ccaebf7-10d6-4ada-9ba2-ae1d841827d3.JPG/r0_428_5760_3682_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg