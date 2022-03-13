subscribers-only,

Over 1000 people flocked to the first Willaura Health Care Market since 2020 on Sunday March 6. The market was held on the grounds adjacent to Willaura Health Care on Delacombe Way. OTHER NEWS: The annual market is hosted by the Willaura Health Care Auxiliary and is a vital fundraiser for the hospital. Marketgoers raised an astonishing $6,000 to help Willaura Health Care purchase equipment help aid residents within the region. The market attracted over 70 stall holders, a variety of food vendors, art exhibitions from local schools and musical act Ziggy and Ruth once again performed.

