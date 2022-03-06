subscribers-only,

Mount Cole Creek will receive a grant from the Federal Government under the $20 million Murray-Darling Healthy Rivers Program. The program assists communities to deliver on-ground projects to improve the health of their local rivers and wetlands while supporting regional economies. Member for Wannon Dan Tehan welcomed the program's investment in the Upper Wimmera region. "It's fantastic to see our community pulling together to support our rivers and the wildlife that depend on them," he said. READ MORE: "This grant will allow Project Platypus and community volunteers to undertake a full suite of environmental restoration works at Mount Cole Creek. Works include installing fencing to prevent stock access and reduce bank erosion, controlling invasive weeds, and planting 10,000 plants to stabilise creek banks and provide habitat for native wildlife. MORE NEWS: "These works will improve habitat instream as well, supporting native fish species like the vulnerable Southern Pygmy Perch. A wide range of community members will get involved, such as landholders, Landcare volunteers and firefighters." The grant provides $100,000 to the local Landcare network Project Platypus, allowing them to restore Mount Cole Creek and boost habitat for native fish. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

