BRINGING a baby into the world is a remarkable milestone - one a parent will never forget. Throwing it in with a once in a lifetime date makes for the occasion to be even more memorable. During February the world celebrated 'twosday' on 22.02.2022 - a date that won't happen again for another 200 years. The day was even more special for Rebecca Langake and Christian Di Russo, who welcomed baby GianLuca into the world at 2.40am. Ms Langanke said the significance on the day would make remembering the bundle of joy's birthday "a little easier". "I wasn't focusing on the day at all," she said. "It was Dad (Christian) who clicked and went wow, he is going to be born on 22.02.2022, that's crazy". MORE NEWS: GianLuca was 10 days overdue - his parents originally being told he would arrive around February 12. "He took his sweet time," Ms Langank said. "The labour went for 12 hours, it was a long, long day. "It was lovely when it was all over, although I do remember pushing him out and thinking I am never going to do this again. "He was the most beautiful miracle but extremely painful compared to his siblings." Ms Langanke said GianLuca's name had been in place ever since the couple knew they were having a boy. "His father has always wanted GianLuca as his first born son's name and he has never strayed away from it," she said. "I said he is your son, I will let you choose the name." OTHER NEWS: Ms Langanke said GianLuca has started to settle into a routine. "We are finding our feet now, we can pretty much pinpoint when he is tired and needs a feed," she said. "Most of the time he is a pretty contempt baby, he isn't fazed by noise or people. "He is a pretty chilled boy." Rebecca and Christian moved from Melbourne to Ararat four years ago with daughters Bella and Bianca and haven't looked back. "We wanted a quieter lifestyle, away from trouble and wanted the girls raised away from crime," she said. "I couldn't think of a better place for him to grow up. "He will turn into his own independent person, like his siblings have. "We will see what he becomes." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

