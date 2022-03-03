subscribers-only,

The Rotary Club of Ararat is looking to sponsor local young adults to attend this year's Rotary youth Leadership awards (RYLA). The leadership program is an award winning accredited school camp on the Great Ocean Road at Princetown held from April 19-24. Each year, thousands of young people participate in this program which is coordinated by Rotary Clubs around the globe. MORE NEWS: The program helps build communication and problem-solving skills while having fun and making connections. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from community leaders, inspirational speakers, and peer mentors to help turn motivation into action. This year's RYLA for young people in Western Victoria will be held from April 19-24 The Rotary Club of Ararat is keen to sponsor local young adults to attend RYLA. If anyone is interested, a meeting will need to be arranged with members from the Rotary Club of Ararat. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here

