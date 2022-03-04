subscribers-only,

The Ararat Eagles have announced their netball coaches for the upcoming Mininera and District Netball Association season. Marissa Joiner and Lisa Haddow have been named A Grade coaches, Gen Rameka will coach B Grade and Kelli Felini is set to coach C Grade. The Eagles A Grade side ended the 2021 home and away competition in tenth position with two wins and nine losses, after not being able to field a team in 2019. Their B Grade side claimed fourth spot, after finishing sixth in 2019 and the club's C Grade side finished in fifth. Lisa Haddow, who has been with the club since 2007, receiving life membership in 2021 said the new co-coaches venture would be "ideal for the club". "We have similar work ethic and expectations," she said. "We both have the club's best interest in mind." MORE NEWS: Marissa Joiner joined the club in 2021 and believed the appointment of co-coaches would "work really well". "I have played a fair bit of senior netball in the Central Highlands League in Ballarat so I was keen to have a go at coaching and help them out," she said. "Me being someone from the outside and Lisa who has been at the club for 15 years is a good balance of someone with an outside perspective and someone who knows everyone and how the club operates." Upon finalising the team squads, Joiner said she expected the club to have a successful year. "It is definitely going to be a very exciting year," she said. "I am going to be extremely shocked if we don't make finals." In a welcome change, the club has had increased interest in players for the upcoming season. "We had to hold trials, which was something new for Ararat," Joiner said. "It was really hard, which is what you want because it keeps everyone accountable." "Things are turning around for the club, we have some good quality players to work with this year," Haddow added. "We are really happy with the numbers that have been turning up to training, it has been hard picking the squads." OTHER NEWS: The Eagles have a host of new names who have joined the club, with each side having 10 players in their squads. "We are going to be a completely different team this year," Haddow said. "There are six new faces in A Grade, relatively the same names in B Grade and quite a few new names in C Grade, I believe we will be very competitive again." Haddow said a major focus for the club was increasing junior numbers for the upcoming season. "We need more juniors," she said. "We have had some junior training and at the moment we probably only have numbers for an under 13s team. "We need numbers for under 15s and under 17s". "The club won't have much longevity if it doesn't have juniors coming through," Joiner concluded. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here

