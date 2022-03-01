subscribers-only,

FOUR intriguing matches are now lined up for Grampians Cricket Association after the home and away season come to a conclusion at the weekend. Round 16 Buangor-Tatyoon defeated Youth Club by 139 runs at Tatyoon Recreation Reserve After deciding to bat first, Buangor-Tatyoon posted 4/207 after 40 overs. Jacob Bates led the way with 116 and fellow opener Liam Baker contributed a further 44 runs. In reply, Youth Club were bowled out for 68 runs in the 24th over. Matt Healy top scored with 30 runs and James Phillips took 5/13 off six overs. Halls Gap defeated Pomonal by eight runs at Pomonal Cricket Ground The Gappers were bowled out for 168 in the final over of the first innings with Luke Stevens top scoring with 39 runs. Lachie Green and Glen Keilar both took three wickets for Pomonal. Pomonal scored 7-166 after their 40 overs, falling eight runs short of the Halls Gap total. Matt Peel finished the run chase 87 not out and Caleb Bretherton bowled two maidens and picked up three wickets for Halls Gap. Swifts-Great Western defeated Chalambar by 46 runs at Central Park (Stawell) Combine were bowled out for 141 in the 35th over with Jack Cann top scoring with 43. Guddie Singh and Luke Walker both picked up three wickets for Chalambar. Chalambar fell 46 runs short, as they were bowled out for 95 in the 26th over. Tom Eckel took four wickets for and Matt Heffer picked up three wickets for Swifts-Great Western in the win. MORE NEWS: Swifts-Great Western defeated Navarre by eight wickets at Great Western Recreation Reserve Navarre were bowled out for 78 runs within 22 overs after deciding to bat first. Corey Wilkinson scored 54 runs and Gary Ranton took four wickets for Combine. Openers Craig Marrow (35 runs) and Tom Robinson (20 runs) made light work of the small total as Swifts-Great Western claimed victory inside 27 overs. St Andrews defeated Halls Gap at Halls Gap Recreation Reserve The results of this match were not released at the time of publication. Rhymney-Moyston v BYE MORE NEWS: Halls Gap travel to face Buangor-Tatyoon in the first semi-final and will look to avenge their massive 139-run round 13 loss this Saturday. After a strong season Swifts-Great Western will have the belief to defeat Youth Club ,despite losing to them in round 15. Sam Cocks top scored with 29 and Jack Harney took four wickets in the loss. Buangor-Tatyoon will be confident of beating Halls Gap after comprehensively defeating them mere weeks ago. Jacob Bates scored 83 runs and Callum Baker, Michael Harricks and Will Chammings all picked up three wickets in the round 13 win. Youth Club face Combine in Stawell for a spot in the grand final and will have loads of confidence after beating them by nine runs in round 15. Matt Healy scored a team high 36 runs while Clinton Slorach and Tom Thulborn both took four wickets in the win. The last time St Andrews faced Navarre, the Ararat based side won by five wickets in round nine. Sam Summers top scored with 75 and Tom Hannett scored 71 runs for Navarre. Rhymney-Moyston got the better of Combine in the last meeting by 25 runs in round nine. Scotney Hayter scored 39 runs for Rhymney-Moyston and Marc Brilliant top scored with 49 runs in the loss. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here

