subscribers-only,

Ararat Rural City Council is offering up to $20,000 to local community groups and sporting clubs to support their activities and programs, as part of its Community Support Grants initiative. Applications for the Community and Event Grants Program are now open with eligible community groups and sporting clubs invited to apply for their share of up to $5,000 for major events and $3,000 for smaller projects, on a 2:1 ratio. Ararat Rural City Council chief executive, Dr Tim Harrison wants communirty groups to think about the projects or programs "that will make a difference". "Council's Community Support Grants continue to have a positive impact on community groups and organisations across Ararat Rural City," he said. "Funds can be used to improve club facilities, upgrade equipment to supporting community events." READ MORE: One of the projects funded in previous rounds includes a series of small community gatherings organised as part of the Pomonal Progress Association's Community Resilience Project. "With this particular activity, COVID got in the way last year, so we've rescheduled the Pomonal community gatherings for the last week of March (28,29,30,31 March)," Pomonal Progress Community Gatherings coordinator Ms Jill Miller said. Gatherings will be held in four different areas within Pomonal, encouraging residents to get to know their neighbours, share information and have a yarn about community resilience. "Thank you very much to Ararat Rural City for the funding support - the grant allows us to run these gatherings which is terrific," Ms Miller continued. "It's really lovely for the events to be catered - people can turn up, feel free and easy and have a good chat without worrying about what to bring. We've also organised for local eateries to supply the food; it's another way of supporting local businesses. READ MORE: "Since we've been running the Community Resilience events, the volunteer capacity in our town is really big now and the association is well subscribed. It's all about getting to know your neighbour and looking after one another." Pomonal Community Gatherings are open for all Pomonal residents to join - for more information, contact Jill on 0418 358 381. To learn more about the Community and Events Grants Program and how to apply, please visit www.ararat.vic.gov.au or contact Josie on (03) 5355 0271. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/ecb92d8d-04a6-442f-be9e-0fdc8a6836d0.jpg/r0_130_738_547_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg