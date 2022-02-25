sport, local-sport,

The Ararat and District Junior Football Association proudly announce the commencement of the 2022 season. The upcoming season will begin on May 1, with registrations now open for eager junior footballers across the municipality. ADJFA president Shane Jenkins said at the end of last season, the league said goodbye to around 30 top age players, and the league "now looks to the younger kids to fill the void". "Anyone eight years or above, no matter what skill level they possess, are most welcome to come and join the competition. "The ADJFA is all about making the game fun, meeting new friends and improving your skills." READ MORE: Jenkins said he was thankful for the tireless work of volunteers to help the association run. "We are lucky enough to have parents of some very talented footballers amongst our coaching staff," he said. "They love being around the game and are only too happy to help in the development of the next generation of footballers. "ADJFA requires committee members for the upcoming season, which is vital to ensure the success of running the association," Jenkins said. The ADJFA is holding registration days on March 3 and 10, commencing at 4.30pm at Richardson Oval with a kick to kick and BBQ set to follow. "This is a great way to meet fellow team members," Jenkins said. IN OTHER NEWS: Players will be unable to pick their team as this will be completed by the president or secretary, and returning members will be allocated to their previous teams. Training is set to begin on March 17, with more information released in the coming weeks. Registrations are now open and can be done by via the following link https://www.playhq.com/afl/register/21843c ADJFA requires committee members for the upcoming season. This is vital to ensure the success of running the association. If you are interested, please email adjfa1960@gmail.com. Make sure you follow us on Facebook to keep up to date on upcoming events. If anyone wants to join the committee or has any questions, contact president Shane Jenkins 0408 170 420 or secretary Nicole Bendelle 0407 729 780. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/d04fd263-6b05-4be9-85a4-9234ef1393fc.JPG/r0_82_1620_997_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg