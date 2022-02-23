subscribers-only,

The Grampians Grape Escape will return to Halls Gap this year on April 29- May 1 with support from the State Government's $20 million Regional Events Fund. The event has been held on the first weekend in May since 1992, except for the last two years due to COVID-19. Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford said Halls Gap delivers a "beautiful natural backdrop" for the Grape Escape. "(The Grampians Grape Escape is) a weekend-long homage to the wine, food and music of the region," she said. "We back events like the Grampians Grape Escape because they attract more visitors, support local jobs and grow regional economies." OTHER NEWS: The festival also features cooking demonstrations, live music, family activities and the chance to try and buy the region's best produce through paddock-to-plate dining and stalls. This year's event is set to feature 100 exhibitors to showcase world-class wine crafted from some of Victoria's oldest vines. Chairman of the Grampians Grape Escape Board, Kevin Erwin said he expected the event to be a resounding success. "We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to the Grampians Grape Escape in 2022 and we thank the Victorian Government for helping us put on a great event in regional Victoria." OTHER NEWS: In 2019 more than 8000 people attended the Grampians Grape Escape, with half of those attendees coming from outside the region. Providing a boost to local accommodation, hospitality and tourism businesses. In addition to indulging in the local food and wine, visitors can also enjoy the many cultural, historic and nature experiences across the region, including the spectacular Silo Art Trail and the Grampians Peak Trail. For more information visit grampiansgrapeescape.com.au While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

