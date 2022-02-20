subscribers-only,

Enhancement works on Darlignton-Nerrin Road from a single lane to double lane road are now complete, giving motorist a smoother and safer journey. This is of the many capital works upgrades being delivered by Council, with $738,243 provided from the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program. Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said having a solid road network is paramount to the movement of critical product from the region. READ MORE: "Great progress was carried out by crews to upgrade a section of Darlington-Nerrin Road to a better standard than before - these works are far more extensive than routine maintenance," he said. "More than 1300m of Darlington-Nerrin Road, between Woorndoo-Streatham Road and Nerrin-Pura Road, have been widened, reconstructed and fully sealed as part of the upgrade." "Increasing this section of the road from one to two lanes will improve safety and traffic efficiency for heavy vehicles and the farming community," he continued. "By investing in road safety upgrades, our routes will become more reliable, productive, and resilient, making our local communities safer while supporting our supply chains to help get primary product to market." The project was carried out by Downer EDI Works Pty Ltd. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.

