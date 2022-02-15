subscribers-only,

The Lake Bolac Eel Festival is calling on the community for over 50 volunteers to help with this year's festivities. The festival is set to be held on March 25-26 and will be the first event since 2019. Festival Chair, Rachel Taylor, said the Festival marks a significant historical gathering of Aboriginal clans when the eels were most abundant in Lake Bolac. "We are seeking volunteers who support the aims of the festival," Ms Taylor said. IN MORE NEWS: Volunteers who commit to a minimum of two hours work receive a complimentary pass to the festival program on Saturday, March 26. The volunteer work includes helping to set up the festival stage, stalls and seating; assisting with the running of the festival on the day; and packing up on March 27. The event helps to identify regional environmental issues and aims to raise awareness of Indigenous cultural values. Volunteers will receive an email with instructions, including a position description and a list of tasks, about a week prior to the festival. If interested, email the Lake Bolac Eel Festival Volunteer Coordinator at festival@eelfestival.org.au The festival will be a fully vaccinated event at which all attendees (artists, stall holders, volunteers, audience) able to be vaccinated will need to be fully vaccinated and show their vaccination certificate on arrival.

