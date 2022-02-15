subscribers-only,

A series of upgrades to reconstruct and widen a 1350 metre section of Chatsworth-Wickliffe Road is well underway. Crews have been busy carrying out base preparations for the construction of the new road, including land clearing, excavation and clearing ditches for drainage works to boost road safety for motorists. Ararat Rural City Council chief executive, Dr Tim Harrison emphasised the importance of the safety upgrade, with Chatsworth-Wickliffe Road being an important linkage road for motorists travelling to Lake Bolac and Wickliffe. "The unevenness and narrow seal of Chatsworth-Wickliffe Road causes a safety issue for many agricultural vehicles that use the area," Dr Harrison said. "Downer EDI Pty Ltd along with Council are working to deliver a complete reconstruction of the road pavement, installing guard rails, new culverts and carrying out drainage improvements. "Once complete, the widening of the dip means it will greatly improve visibility and support the safe passage of heavy vehicle traffic. "Council urges motorists to take extra care while driving through our rural roads while works are underway as there will be a number of heavy vehicles seeking alternative routes." The $798,129 upgrade project is funded through the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program. The work is being undertaken by Downer EDI Works Pty Ltd and with weather permitting, construction has been estimated to be completed by March 2022.

