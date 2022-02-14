subscribers-only,

Pomonal Primary School will receive funding from the Accessible Buildings Program, to improve school facilities and infrastructure that supports students and staff with disabilities. The funding will assist Pomonal Primary School in providing toilet modifications, ramps and decks, to ensure students and staff have access to appropriate school facilities, in line with their peers and colleagues. Labor Member for Western Victoria, Jaala Pulford announced Pomonal Primary School has been allocated funding from the Accessible Buildings Program to promote inclusive learning environments, through improved access to modern and functional learning spaces in Victorian schools. "As we build the Education State, we're continuing to invest in schools to ensure students of all abilities can get a great education - no matter their circumstances," she said. READ MORE: The program adjusts existing facilities to meet the needs of those with existing disabilities, as well as disabilities that occur as a result of an accident or the deterioration of existing conditions. "The program helps to ensure all Victorian government students of all abilities can get a great education and have access to modern, functional learning spaces to give them the best chance to succeed and thrive in school and in life," Education minister James Merlino said. Over the past seven years, the Victorian Government has invested more than $10.9 billion in building new schools and more than 1,700 school upgrades. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/e8261c1b-708e-4de9-b9e0-a25c7b9bfab0.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg