Sheezabigdeel took home the T.M. 'Murray' Slattery Willaura Cup for 2022 with ease on Sunday, on a day where the weather was perfect conditions for racing at Ararat. Sheezabigdeel got a good start in race six, of a seven race-day program, and looked to take charge early in its big for the cup. The horse lead and travelled comfortably of the six horse race, pressure only started to mount as it turned to face the home straight. Obedience went three-wide early on the last bend to get around the pack but Meech continued to pull Sheezabigdeel away from any contenders. OTHER NEWS: Travelling down the home straight, Sheezabigdeel was about three lengths in front and continued to push home and comfortably took home the cup, four and a half lengths in front. It was a perfect ride for Meech who had a full list of races and claimed a winner in on Lady Cumberland for Andrew Bobbin's stable in race three earlier in the day. It was a local flavour in race three with Stawell-based trainer Mark Pegus' horse Gold Logie claiming second. Sheezabigdeel, trained by Ballarat-based trainer Matt Cumani, has been in good form after a three-week spell just before Christmas in 2021. With two seconds and two thirds over summer, it was only time that connections would be standing on the winner's podium.

