sport, local-sport,

After the 2021 season was disappointingly cut short due to COVID-19, the wait is nearly over for a return to action, with the Mininera and District Football Netball League announcing its fixture for the 2021 season. A sixteen round, full-season fixture has been released, with round one set to take place on April 23. The football season will kick-off with a blockbuster round one, with 2021 second placed Tatyoon set to take on fourth placed Glenthompson Dunkeld. Great Western is set to be a red hot favourite to their senior football flag, after announcing a number of key signings so far this preseason including former AFL player Nathan Djerrkura. After securing the full-timer services of former Western Bulldog Kieran Collins, Tatyoon will be optimistic they can go one step further after finishing second in the abandoned 2021 season. READ MORE: In 2022, 12 teams will do battle for the premierships, with each club playing against each side once in the first 11 rounds. Teams will then take on the teams they faced in the first five rounds of the season, for a second time in the final five games. The finals series is scheduled for four weeks, with the first round of finals set for August 20-21, with the grand final to be held on September 10. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/e6ef4146-d3c9-4dfd-8f8f-ae6941de9e23.jpg/r0_96_1017_671_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg