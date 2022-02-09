subscribers-only,

The annual Community Satisfaction Survey is now underway, giving residents the opportunity to share feedback on Ararat Rural City Council services. During this time, residents may receive a call from an independent market research agency, National Field Services, commissioned to conduct the survey on behalf of Council. Chief executive Dr Tim Harrison emphasised the importance of the survey in assisting Council to reflect on its services. "The Community Satisfaction Survey is an important process for councils across the state, including Ararat Rural City," he said. "All feedback received will be anonymous, with only a summary of results shared with Council. IN OTHER NEWS: "Council staff and Councillors are committed to delivering the very best for our community. The results will help us identify areas where Council can look to improve and acknowledge the service areas where we're excelling, when compared to other Victorian municipalities. "If contacted, we encourage residents to take the time to share their valuable feedback." At least 400 telephone interviews with randomly selected residents will be carried out across the municipality in February and March. The survey features questions pertaining to community services, customer service, recreation facilities, and roads and waste management.

