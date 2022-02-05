subscribers-only,

Riders from near and far will come to town to participate in the annual Grampians 'Ride to Remember' on February 6. Organisers of the event expect in excess of 500 participants to take part in the event, with all proceeds going to the Ararat hospital. Ararat resident Phil Clark who is a motorbike enthusiast and the current chief marshal for the ride said it is "a great event to be a part of". "We have been getting a lot of feedback from riders, they absolutely love it," he said. "A lot of riders say it is probably the best organised event they have ever done. "It's a huge event to organise, but it has raised a lot of money for the local East Grampians Health Service, which is fantastic." MORE NEWS: Mr Clark said he looked forward to enjoying the day. "It's really exciting, it is hard to explain unless you're a motorcycle rider," he said. "You get an adrenaline rush from riding a motorbike and as the excitement builds leading up to the ride we get an adrenaline rush hearing all of the bikes coming into town. "Hearing everyone talk and hearing their excitement about the ride is really good." READ MORE: Mr Clark said he loved seeing riders travel from across the state to participate in the event every year. "Being a passionate motorcycle rider it is great to see four to five hundred motor cyclists enjoy the ride and enjoy the scenery and the camaraderie," he said. "A lot of them come to Ararat from a far and stay here so it supports a lot of local businesses which is great as well. "A lot of my friends who come love it, they are passionate about the ride and visiting the area. "The ride has great scenery, it's what all the riders love." While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/e068ba86-7354-4428-bbc0-ae4a66487a4b.jpg/r188_395_3888_2485_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg