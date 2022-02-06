subscribers-only,

As children return to the classroom this week each student and teacher will be given two rapid antigen tests per week to help monitor the virus. The tests are free for all students and staff across Victoria. The testing is not voluntary with the responsibility of reporting results to the schools and Department of Health on the parents or guardians. Marian College principal Carmel Barker said the school was "ready for the new year". "We have received our allocation of RATs for staff and students ready for the school year," she said. "While this is an added request for families and staff, it is just one of many things we are doing to stay safe and to remain open to ensure learning continues in the best format possible. "The extra testing is another level of protection so that if there are any concerns we are on to this promptly. "We look forward to a very different year this year as we work towards a more normal future at Marian College." READ MORE: The Victorian government has mandated masks to be worn for students in Year 3 and above, staff in all indoor settings. The VHHS has recommended primary and secondary staff and students should test for the first four weeks of term, twice a week. St Arnaud Secondary College principal Tony Hand said he had received a positive response from the school community. "We received our full supply on January 31," he said. "The recommendation is twice a week. We have had a good uptake of parents picking up rapid antigen tests." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/84ab515d-78e6-48f7-866a-92dc8d2351c9.jpg/r0_107_800_559_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg