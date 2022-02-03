subscribers-only,

Regional roads across Victoria may undergo a reduced speed limit as part of a parliamentary inquiry to decrease the state's road toll. The proposal will identify 'unsafe' country roads, potentially bringing limits down from 110 km/h to 80 km/h. A Victorian government spokesperson said there were "no plans" for blanket 80km/h speed reduction on arterial country roads. "Local roads change at the request of the local council, and any speed limit changes will continue to be assessed on a case by case basis," the spokesperson said. "A bipartisan parliamentary inquiry into the road toll recommended the speed limit on all rural and regional roads undergo a review - including support from a Liberal member and the Transport Matters Party. "The proof is in the process - even the minority report identified there may be circumstances where speed changes are required." IN OTHER NEWS: The inquiry into the increase in Victoria's road toll found that around 30 percent of fatal crashes and 15 percent of serious crashes following a smash across the state happens on lower volume roads with a speed limit of 100km/h. RACV spokesman Andrew Scannell said the initiative would be welcomed by travellers, leading to more road safety and a reduced death toll. "As a safety advocate, RACV has made a commitment to promoting these findings and providing them to Government and we very much welcome this review from the Victorian Government," he said. Victoria's Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030 set a target to halve road deaths and significantly reduce serious injuries by 2030, setting the state on a path to zero road deaths by 2050. The strategy said the reducing the instances of speed-related death and trauma on Victorian roads was an "ongoing challenge" "Speeding contributes to at least 30 percent of fatalities each year and quarter of serious injuries sustained by light vehicle occupants," the report said. "Travel speeds that match road design and road use are an effective, sustainable and long-term road safety risk mitigation approach. "Speed is not always the cause of the crash, but it will always play a contributing factor to the consequence" The Department of Transport monitors speed limits across Victoria, in conjunction with local councils, to ensure set limits are appropriate while also assessing whether future improvements may be needed. Speed limit changes take into account factors including types of road users, the surrounding road environment, crash risk and history, council recommendation and community view and traffic volume to ensure set speed limits are appropriate. In the Victorian Budget 2020-21, the State Government invested $653.5 million into rebuilding and resurfacing roads across the state, including $425 million for regional Victoria. IN OTHER NEWS: Former Police Association Victoria president Phil Edge said wholesale speed limit changes would be "the easy way out". "80km/h won't stop crashes from occurring or reduce them by much," he said. "Lowering speed limits seems to be the approach from all governments, rather than spending the money that's needed to fix the problem or prevent the issue in the first place." Shadow Roads minister Louise Staley said the condition of roads in regional Victoria were unacceptable with 18 people losing their lives in the first 22 days of January, 13 more than the same time in 2021. "Rural roads are used for so much more than just commuters," she said. "Particularly at this time of year, regional roads are shared between agricultural machinery, freight and everyday users. "The government's solution to reduce speed limits, rather than simply fix the roads, rubs salt into the wound of regional Victorians." IN OTHER NEWS: Wimmera Southern Mallee Regional Transport Group chair Kevin Erwin said roads are corridors which are the veins that connected the region. "I have seen some commentary in the media around the speed changes," he said. "We went through this quite a few years back and we had consultation with out community and they were certainly opposed to reducing the speed limits. "I've always said you need to drive to conditions and I've driven a lot of gravel and country roads over the years. "If you drop the speed limit to 80km/h its a drop in productivity, particularly for those living within our region." Mr Erwin said he believed more money needed to be spent on roads - "there was no doubt about that". "The state government has cut spending on regional roads and the reintroduction of some funding would be useful," he said. "The conditions of the roads is a large portion of what we hear from the community. "It's not just gravel roads. Generally the gravel roads aren't too bad. It's the narrow seals, dangerous intersections, edge breaks, over-hanging branches, vegetation that all are concerns from users on the roads." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/021069a5-0e5d-4bd2-9c98-6edbfd7598a0.jpg/r0_130_340_322_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg