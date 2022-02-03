subscribers-only,

Football stars from the past return to Ararat Rats as the club attempts to regain the Wimmera premiership. After finishing seventh in a disappointing 2021 for Ararat, optimism is high as past players return for a tilt at the premiership. Aaron Pianta returns to the club after spending the 2021 season with Moyston-Willaura in the Mininera League. He spent the 2019 season at Alexandra Oval and said he "really enjoyed" his brief time at the club, forming meaningful connections with his teammates. "I still kept those connections from 2019, I have a really good friendship group here," he said. "That's why I came back, to play with those boys. Pianta said there was also a family tie drawing him back to the club. "My girlfriend plays netball here, which is a really good connection to the club," he said. "It was really hard with us going separate directions, that's probably part of the reason why I came back too, to be closer to her." IN OTHER NEWS: Pianta said the pre-season has shown positive signs that a successful year may be ahead. "I think we will go really well," he said. "It is a really young group, I love the enthusiasm that they bring. "We have good numbers on the track and combine that with a few good recruits from Melbourne you piece it all together and we have a pretty good side." Former captain Alan Batchelor said he wasn't originally committed to playing football in 2022 however reconnecting with an old friend changed his mind. "I wasn't overly keen on playing again," he said. "I am close friends with Liam Cavanagh who spoke to me about potentially coming back and asked me whether I would come back too. "Halfway through last year he moved back to Ballarat through COVID-19 and I did a bit of training with him. "I enjoyed it and he decided if I was going to do it then I would be more than happy to come back." Batchelor said he planned on helping the younger players as much as he could in the later stages of his career. "It is good to be back, that's for sure," he said. "Obviously, I would love for this year to be a really successful year. "The one thing I haven't done is win a premiership, ultimately that's the goal. "At the end of the day if I can have some positive impact on the group and impart some of my knowledge, I would be really happy to know I was part of the process." READ MORE: Jacob Bates, who returns to the club from Moyston-Willaura said COVID-19 made him realise where he "really wants" to be playing his footy. "I came back purely because it was my home club, it is where my heart is at," he said. "I am getting older now and I have different interests with work and family. "I wanted my last couple of years playing high league footy to be here and try to win a premiership before I finish up." Bates said he looked forward to returning to the field with his friends at the club, who convinced him to make a return. "I had regular conversations with my mates here, but I wanted to do the right thing by Moyston- Willaura and wait until the end of the season (in 2021) before worrying too much about it," he said. "I just wanted to get back here and play better quality footy with harder training and where I really wanted to play deep down." Bates said he hoped his experience would help the young Ararat side in 2022. "I look forward to being able to help the younger boys to develop their skills, we have a very young group," he said. "I can come in and add a bit of a voice on the field and on the training track." READ MORE: Former North Ballarat Rebels player Jake Robinson has also made his return to the club. Robinson said it was "super exciting" to come back to the club after three years away. "I went away and played in some different leagues but now I have decided it was time to come back and have one last go at playing high level footy," he said. "I have got all my mates here as well, which was another factor in me coming back." Robinson said he was impressed by coach Matt Walder during the pre-season and couldn't wait for the season to start. "Matty Walder is such a great coach as well which is a really exciting prospect," he said. "I look forward to playing under him and hopefully having a successful year." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

