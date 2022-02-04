subscribers-only,

Ararat Rural City Council unveiled the progress under its five year council plan at the January meeting and has labeled the actions as "phenomenal". An updated of the plan was discussed at the meeting - the report outlining the progress of the actions listed in the Council Plan 2021-2025 for Year 1 (2021-2022) as of January 20 2022. Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said the report spoke for itself. "We have performed very well in terms of being able to roll out our council plan for this year," he said. "We are certainly a long way ahead of where we were this point last year." IN OTHER NEWS: The Council Plan for 2021-2025 contain 55 actions 11 so far completed 10 of the actions are 51 to 99 per cent completed, 23 have been commenced and five are ongoing. Dr Harrison said the agenda had an error, where it listed six actions were abandoned. "On the bottom of page 28 those project shouldn't be listed at this point in time but these projects haven't been started yet," he said. "We still care about them, we are still going to do them. "They haven't been started rather then abandoned, we are starting them this half of the financial year." MORE NEWS: Cr Henry Burridge said he was delighted with the council's efforts. "The progress that we are making is phenomenal and it also allows to rural city rate payers to see that direction that we are heading in," he said. Cr Gwenda Allgood highlighted her pleasure at 2.1 of the Council Plan Objective, which was to partner with Federation University to deliver Ararat jobs and and technology precinct. "The scholarship which has been negotiated with Federation University I think is a great initiative," she said. Dr Harrison added there would be three undergraduate and two masters scholarships, which were advertised. "It is very exciting, we should have students in place with those in the first few months of this year," he said. "I think we will end up with a group of very talented students starting there in the not so distant future."

