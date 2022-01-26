subscribers-only,

On Wednesday, Ararat Rural City Deputy Mayor, Cr Bob Sanders and Australia Day Ambassador, Doug Christie presented four residents with Australia Day Awards in acknowledgment of their exceptional contribution to the local community. These awards were presented to members in the community in four categories: Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Community Project of the Year and Volunteer of the Year. Ararat Rural City Council officially announced its 2022 Australia Day Award recipients on January 26 at a ceremony held at Alexandra Oval Community Centre in Ararat. MORE NEWS: Deputy Mayor, Cr Bob Sanders said the Australia Day Awards recognise outstanding service by our community members. "Australia Day is a chance for people to come together, to recognise and celebrate the achievements within the community," Cr Sanders said. "It's a great honour this Australia Day to recognise those who work selflessly to enrich the lives of others by making a positive and lasting contribution to our municipality. "Ararat Rural City is a vibrant community and this year's award winners are the centre of what makes our region a great place to live. "Thank you to all winners and nominees for their commitment to our community in a year of unmatched challenges." Australia Day is also an important day to celebrate those who become our newest Australians, with four residents taking the oath to become citizens. Announced as Citizen of the Year are joint recipients Dr Derek Pope and Jan Pope. One of the region's most respected couples, Dr Pope has been recognised for his enormous contribution to the health of the community in his service as a GP for over 36 years. A true partnership, throughout Jan Pope has provided steadfast support and is distinguished by her own voluntary work as a driving force behind Ararat's creative community. MORE NEWS: The recipient of Young Citizen of the Year Jaylen Stephens participated in the 2021 Western Bulldogs Youth Leadership Project and has become an exceptional mentor to her peers. Jaylen has provided a positive and passionate voice through the program she is involved in, promoting the welfare and wellbeing of not only her fellow peers, but all young people in the Ararat community. Community Project of the Year was awarded to the Willaura Modern Committee for persevering with their successful visual arts exhibitions at Willaura Railway Station, including the 'Sense of Place' project and Iconic Australian Design exhibit. Volunteer of the Year Shane Jenkins worked tirelessly off the field to bring the Ararat District Junior Football Association through the impacts of the pandemic stronger, boosting playing members in the league from 20 at the beginning of 2021 to 100 for the 2022 season. Shane's passion, energy and commitment has ensured that the region's premier junior pathway football competition has a bright future to match its status, prestige, and history. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

