Saturday January 25 saw the return of tennis to the Ararat and District Tennis Association, however only one match took place this weekend. Due to the effects of COVID, Ararat City were forced to forfeit to Elmhurst/Amphitheatre, giving them the full compliment of points, and all but securing their top spot on the ladder heading into the final three rounds. Over at Crowlands, a very tight match was played between the home side and the visiting Buangor outfit. The Buangor men came out strong, with the combination of Greg McKinnis, and Tim and Chris Hartwich defeating Mark Fenn, Paul Vance and Doug Newberry eight games to three in each of the three matches. MORE NEWS: The Crowlands side rallied thanks to the heavy hitting combination of Kate Vance and Julia and Mary-Lou Boatman. The Crowlands ladies grinding out 8-2, 8-1 and 8-5 victories over Buangor's Leesa McKinnis, Kim Hartwich and Bonnie McIllvride to give them a slim one game lead going into the mixed sets. Mark and Julia of Crowlands managed a tight win against the McKinnis combination, while Team Vance (Crowlands) also managed a win over Team Hartwich (Buangor). The final match of Chris Hartwich and Bonnie McIllvride of Buangor versus Doug Newberry and Mary-Lou Boatman would've had everyone's hearts in their throats, with the result able to go either way. Buangor, trailing in games won going into the final set, managed a solid win, but the Crowlands combination held on to win enough games to get their side over the line. MORE NEWS: A tight fought match to restart the tennis season sees Crowlands launch from fourth to second on the table, and with the forfeit in the other match, Elmhurst/Amphitheatre remain on top of the table with three rounds to go. Next week January 29 sees Landsborough host Elmhurt-Amphitheatre, and Crowlands will travel to Ararat in the battle for second place. Remember to get in touch with Ararat District Tennis Association or your local tennis clubs if you are interested in having a hit of tennis in 2022! Good luck to all next week. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here

