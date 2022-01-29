subscribers-only,

Dynamic Dance is back after the Christmas break, with classes set to start again on Monday, January 31. The Ararat dance studio offers secondary school students the opportunity to partake in workshop classes with Holly Allgood on January 21. Studio principal Laura Cameron said the students were "having lots of fun" being back in the studio. "It was great for the students to get back early and spend their holidays doing what they love," she said. "These workshops are such a fabulous holiday activity for our secondary students to get back into dance and enjoy learning exciting new moves and routines." MORE NEWS: Miss Allgood was able to run the workshops during her break from studying at Kelly Aykers Full Time Dance School. "Holly has taught with us for many years and has been a student at Dynamic Dance since we started," Mrs Cameron said. "It was wonderful to get her knowledge back to be able to run these workshops and give these students the opportunity to have a bit of holiday fun and get their fitness back. "She is so loyal and supportive of everything that we do and she brilliant with all of the dancers." Miss Allgood said she has "enjoyed being back" in Ararat and at the studio. "I taught them all a routine and while we were going I provided them with advice along the way," she said. "Our workshops focused on contemporary, commercial and musical theatre, it was enjoyable for everyone." Mrs Cameron said Miss Allgood was appointed the centre's workshop teacher for 2022. "Whenever the opportunity arises and she is back in Ararat we hope to run more programs when we can," she said. "She is also doing lots of choreography for our solo students. "We are very lucky to have her on board." To enrol in classes, follow the expression of interest link on the Dynamic Dance social media pages or email danceararat@hotmail.com. While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here

