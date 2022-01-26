Moyston resident awarded Order of Australia medal

subscribers-only,

Rosemary Nater will be presented with an Order of Australia Medal in the General Division for service to the Landcare management and the community of Moyston in the Australia Day honours. Ms Nater has been the secretary of the Moyston Landcare Group for 12 years. She was a Project Platypus (Upper Wimmera Landcare) board member between 2012-2018 and was secretary for two years. MORE NEWS: Since 2017 Ms Nater has been the secretary of the Moyston Progress Association and a member since 2005. Between 1998 and 2003 Ms Nater was also the president of Moyston Primary School. In the mid 1970s she joined the Moyston Sheep Dog Trial Club and has been vice-president since 2003.

