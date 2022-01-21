news, property,

Details: Bed 3 Bath 2 Car 0 $299,000 AGENCY: Nutrien Harcourts Ararat CONTACT: Brad Jensen on 0438 521 039 Move straight in or rent out this updated property ideally located so close to Ararat North Primary School and kindergarten, with a bus stop close by and only a few minutes driving distance to the Ararat CBD. The updated kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, electric oven and gas cooktop, with plenty of cupboards and bench space. Featuring three good size bedrooms all complete with standalone robes. Looking for your forever home this weekend? Check out the homes who have opened for your inspection here. Just click on the icon for the address and details. The up-to-date tiled bathroom includes a shower over spa bath to maximise space and a separate laundry containing large cupboards providing plenty of storage. The home is fitted with ducted heating as well as a split system positioned in the lounge ensuring pleasant conditions all year round. The property includes an easy-to-maintain spacious backyard fully-fenced with a small garden shed situated in the yard. Call the agent today.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/13c95bdc-64e5-4784-b667-abb4de64ed71.jpeg/r0_70_4256_2475_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg