The East Grampians Health Service Building for the Future Foundation has generously provided $50,000 towards the upgrade of the health service's birthing suite. The works will include building a small storeroom on the east side of the building to allow for equipment to be moved into that area, so doctors and midwives will have more room in the birthing suite. East Grampians Health Service manager of acute services Tracey Walters, said the health service has been wanting to update the labour ward for some time and is thrilled to know that work will be commencing soon. "The upgrade will increase the room in the labour ward, and improve the amount of room surrounding the infant resuscitative, ensuring that it allows increased access to the area to provide safe and often lifesaving care to the baby," Ms Walters said. "We will also be receiving some improved storage to ensure we can comply with the new infection control guidelines for the storage of sterile stock. The health service regularly receives new and improved equipment and to gain more storage room is always an advantage." MORE NEWS: The health service has had a slight increase in birthing numbers over the past 12 months. "Two staff will also be undertaking midwifery training this coming year, which is exciting for the organisation and will help us to maintain our midwifery workforce," Ms Walters said. Building for the Future Foundation chair David Hosking said the foundation was established in 2009 to provide assistance to East Grampians Health Service. "It gives the Foundation enormous pleasure to be able to assist the health service in retaining and improving services like midwifery in our community," Mr Hosking said. "The upgrade to the birthing suite will provide much needed space for the doctors and midwives, as well as additional storage space, and an improved service for our families birthing in Ararat." The Building for the Future Foundation's aim is to maximise its financial resources and assets in order to benefit EGHS. MORE NEWS: The Foundation is governed by an independent Board of Trustees consisting of volunteer community members each with an interest, understanding and experience in philanthropy. The Foundation funds educational bursaries to staff, assists with purchasing equipment and funds large scale projects. The bursaries ensure that the community continues to receive health care from a highly trained and motivated team of health professionals The Foundation is a public charitable fund, with all income directed to the Trust Fund. If you choose to donate or leave the Foundation a gift in your Will, you can be assured that it will be of immense value to the health service. If you would like to consider leaving a donation or lasting legacy in your Will, please contact the Foundation via buildingforfuture@eghs.net.au or phone 5352 9300 and one of the Trustees will contact you. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

