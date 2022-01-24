subscribers-only,

Ararat Fitness Centre's Aqua Aerobics class has been an absolute hit among members as group fitness classes return to the Centre this week. Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said he was pleased to see the return of group fitness at the Ararat Fitness Centre. "Ararat Fitness Centre plays a vital role in supporting opportunities for our community to participate in physical activity, enhancing our community's health and wellbeing," he said. "The centre offers a range of fitness classes from free 'Walk 'n' Talk' sessions, stretch classes to Aqua Aerobics - there's something for everyone." MORE NEWS: Group Fitness Instructor, Rhonda Malcolm, has been teaching at the Ararat Fitness centre for over eight years. "Aqua aerobics provides cardio conditioning and increases pulse and breathing rates; it's great for building strength, enhancing flexibility and improving balance," she said. "It's similar to land aerobics but there's no impact on any bones as you're in the water - we use noodles and light foam weights to amplify the workout. "We've got a core group of participants and we keep getting new joiners all the time - we even have a member who's been coming to Aqua Aerobics for over 20 years. "A morning tea follows the morning classes and members really enjoy a good cuppa and chat - it is a nice way to exercise and socialise at the same time. "I love teaching Aqua aerobics, the people and encourage everyone to give it a go. Monday and Thursdays are especially good for beginners." Member Sallyanne Provis-Vincent visits the Centre regularly for their Aqua Aerobics classes. "I was using the pool when we saw the classes and decided to join - everyone was very welcoming," Ms Provis-Vincent said. "On average, I probably do seven to eight sessions a week. I feel your level of fitness improves without the impact to your body. "Rhonda is really great as an instructor - she gives you three different levels to choose from and you can adapt the exercises as needed. "You can do it at your own pace and take it easy if you're recovering from an injury - you're able to achieve more in the water. "Everyone knows each other, it's a very social class. We always have morning tea after the sessions - you get the benefit of being healthy and social." MORE NEWS: Beginner Barb Shannon took her first Aqua Aerobics class this week after finding out about the class through the Ararat Fitness Centre's 'Walk n Talk' program. "I thoroughly enjoyed the class at the Ararat Fitness Centre," said Ms Shannon. "All the ladies were lovely and welcoming. During the class, I had a more experienced member near me who looked out for me during the session. I certainly would recommend the class and will bring a couple of friends with me next time." For more information on memberships and group fitness classes contact Ararat Fitness Centre on 5352 1064. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/68abefd8-0300-492c-9f7e-ed49f4921db7.jpg/r0_274_3757_2397_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg