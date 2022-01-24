subscribers-only,

The cast of Ararat Youth Theatre brings their first production Mystery at Mo's to the Town Hall stage on March 5. The audience will find striking familiarity in the humble Australian eatery in which much of the play takes place until the story uncovers the best of a modern murder mystery. Ararat Rural City Council mayor Cr Jo Armstrong said the group's enthusiasm and grit is inspiring. "I think it's wonderful that Ararat now has a dedicated group for the youth in our community to develop their performance skills and perform at the Ararat Town Hall," she said. "Though the Ararat Youth Group had to wait a little longer to get back on stage, I truly hope our community will come out and support their first performance." MORE NEWS: Nineteen-year-old Zafirah Davies-Harrison said the program was born amidst the pandemic, giving young people a chance to grow, develop new skills and confidence. "In mid-2020, I decided to create a Youth Theatre group in Ararat and was immediately blown away by the support the community has shown," Founder and President of Ararat Youth Theatre, she said. "Youth programs such as our own, 'Ararat Youth Theatre', are very important, especially in this day and age. They not only build confidence but creates a safe space where young people can escape the stress, worry and drama of school and the day-to-day. "It's also a great opportunity to make new friends, learn new skills and build another family while having a whole lot of fun." Miss Davies-Harrison said the group was excited to put Mystery at Mo's on stage for the community. "For many of our members, this will be their first-time being part of a production - I'm beyond excited to finally bring this show to life," she said. "Mystery at Mos is set in an Australian Diner, where waitresses Daisy, Cindy and Tina work. However, one morning Tina doesn't clock on, and the two friends realise something isn't exactly right. They call in the help of local detectives, Sam and Jack who solve a murder mystery." MORE NEWS: Miss Davies-Harrison said the group worked tirelessly over the past year to put the show together. "The group has put a lot of effort into the performance over countless lockdowns and seeing it come together will be very rewarding," she she. "Throughout lockdown, we committed several hours a week running lines through zoom and am looking forward to rehearsing in-person at the Town Hall. "Though we're deep in rehearsals, we're always on the look out for new members and behind the scenes assistance - there's about 30 members that make up the cast and backstage crew. I'm hoping our productions will become an annual event for several years to come." Originally set to hit the stage in mid-January before being delayed by the pandemic - it is now rescheduled for early March. Tickets to Mystery at Mo's can be found on Ararat Town Hall's website www.ararattownhall.com.au . Contact the Ararat Youth Theatre on 0466678276 or email araratyouththeatre@gmail.com for more information. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

