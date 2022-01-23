subscribers-only,

Federation University Australia's new campus vision has highlighted it's plan to grow in the Ararat community. The campus vision was launched by Federation University vice-chancellor and president professor Duncan Bentley on January 19 and sets out a clear way to build a strong and sustainable future across the region. Professor Bentley said the university has created a "really exciting partnership" with the Ararat City Council. "Together we are creating the Ararat Jobs and Technology Precinct. IBMs Internet of Things will be connected with the five G capability and we will be connected with the industry engagement precinct who will drive economic growth in the Ararat region," he said. "Ararat is the first digital rural city in Victoria, we are a key part of that and together we are going to make sure the technology is taken right out of Melbourne through to the furthest reaches of Victoria. "The Ararat Jobs and Technology Precinct is a research, business and industry engagement precinct that will help drive economic growth in the region." MORE NEWS: Federation University's growth in Ararat is centred around the Ararat Jobs and Technology Precinct currently under construction at its formerly dormant campus on Laby Street. The Ararat Jobs and Technology Precinct will feature high-speed internet to connect the campus with virtual reality technology and artificial intelligence technology at a revitalised Ballarat SMB Campus, also detailed in the university's Campus Vision. Ararat Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said he looked forward to seeing the relationship grow with Federation University. "By working together, we can reactivate the Laby Street Campus in a way that helps to grow a strong and resilient economy in our region," he said. "We're already seeing activity return to the site with the creation of the Ararat Community Hub and Digital Co-working Space that is supporting small business start-ups with access to the latest technology and equipment." MORE NEWS: Federation University has planned to transform the campus into a research hub that will focus initially on agribusiness, with the potential to expand into advanced manufacturing. It was announced the new precinct would host seven locally based research positions focussed on producing applied research outcomes that will transform the region's agricultural sector from price takers to price makers. Once established, council anticipated the precinct would boost direct value-added output and supply chain effects by around $80 million per annum, based on current local agricultural production. The precinct is expected to be completed around mid-2022. Federation will be seeking community feedback on the Campus Vision through community consultation sessions in early 2022. Find out more at: federation.edu.au/strategy/delivery-year-1/campus-vision. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cassandra.langley/a9982382-3c28-4a5a-b30f-e6446d833837.jpg/r0_382_4875_3136_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg