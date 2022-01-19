subscribers-only,

The State Government provides funding to Ararat Council to better utilise the Ararat library for all residents across the municipality. Minister for Local Government Shaun Leane joined council members on January 19 to officially unveil the upgraded mobile library and announce additional funding for a 24-hour smart locker system. Minister Leane said the state government is continuing to support local councils to ensure they can best serve their community. "We're continuing to ensure local libraries have all they need to deliver the very best programs and services to their communities," he said. "Victorians love their libraries, and this is wonderful for all those living in Ararat and surrounds, they are a tremendous resource which play a vital role in community connectedness." MORE NEWS: Through the Living Libraries Infrastructure Program, Ararat Rural City Council received $120,000 for the new vehicle which is now on the road and serving towns in the municipality including Streatham, Elmhurst, Pomonal, Moyston and Willaura and giving them access to weekly library services. Ararat Rural City Council also received $23,500 from the state government's Living Libraries Infrastructure Program to set up a smart locker system at the Ararat Library, allowing members 24-hour access for drop off pick up. Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford said the funding would allow residents to benefit from the library's resources on their time. "It's great the Ararat Library now has a brand new mobile library, upgrades to the building and now this grant allowing locals to borrow and return items at their convenience," she said. This is in addition to the more than $67,000 provided to upgrade and refurbish the Ararat Library building making it a more welcoming place for locals to work, study and access the fantastic programs it has on offer. For more information on Living Libraries and this year's successful applications visit localgovernment.vic.gov.au/grants/living-libraries-infrastructure-program.

