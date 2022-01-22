sport, local-sport,

The Ararat Storm Women's Football Club is raring to get back on the field after an interrupted 2021 campaign. The Storm finished sixth in the Western Victoria Female Football League in the 2021 season with three losses from as many matches. Senior coach Rebecca Phillips said after a long break "it was just exciting to be back". "I think the exciting thing now is that people understand that COVID-19 is a thing now and is here to stay," she said. "Hopefully that means we can get some people along and get people out of the house and really enjoying their sport again." MORE NEWS: Phillips said the club hoped increased numbers would help improve on their winless season in 2021. "We are really looking forward to this year because we know what our competition is like and I think we have some strong numbers that we can really build on and improve from last season," she said. "It (2021) was definitely a year for the players to learn how everything worked and how we can gel as a team. "I think it is just about getting those extra players so we can have more of a rotation and keep fresh players on the field. "If you look at the ladder it didn't look that great but if you look at key points that we can take away, it was a positive year for the club. "We are quite strong in certain areas, we just need that rotation happening." MORE NEWS: Phillips said the club would use the upcoming season to continue to build team camaraderie, led by captain Chelsea Wilson. "I think at the moment we are really working together collectively really well," she said. "Chelsea (Wilson) was our captain last season and did an excellent job of keeping everyone up and about considering some days we were playing and some we weren't because of the pandemic. "I think it will be very exciting to see how she progresses as a player and in that leadership role." Phillips urged any residents who were considering playing to come to the club's training sessions at 6:00pm on Thursday nights at Gordon Street Oval. "It is an excellent opportunity as we are out of COVID-19 now," she said. "We are a family club with such a good culture, we look after each other. "Come and give it a go, there is no pressure on anybody. "I think that is really exciting to see what the future holds for our club this season." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/b3d6ff0e-77f1-41e8-86af-fd6baab95aab.JPG/r0_82_1620_997_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg