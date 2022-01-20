subscribers-only,

More Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) are on the way to Ararat as case numbers rise in the region. As of January 13, critical workers are able to work on site when considered a close contact provided they pass a rapid test everyday of the infectious period. There are over 100 active cases in the Ararat local government area. EGHS chief executive Nick Bush said the health service would be "very keen" to get their hands on more tests. "We are very hopeful that the allocation by the state and federal governments will come in place with the rapid testing because people are relying on rapid testing to get the result," he said. MORE NEWS: Mr Bush said the health service was notified more tests are on their way. "We haven't got a date regarding when we will receive some more, we are playing the waiting game at the moment," he said. "We have been told that the pharmacies in the local area will receive a supply so will the health service for our testing clinics. "We just need to wait for the allocation." Mr Bush said residents could trust the reliability of the RAT tests. "The percentage of the accuracy of the test is very good and it is now being utilised as a sound testing for people with COVID-19 by the state government," he said. "We are just waiting for the state and federal governments to get more tests and then issue them out to pharmacies and public health services." MORE NEWS: Priceline Pharmacy manager Nichole Corbett said supplies of RAT tests were hard to come by. "We have been sold out for a couple of weeks now," she said. "We are very unsure when we will get more. "We received six on Christmas eve, although they are gone within minutes of us putting them out. "We don't even have any for our staff to use." Ms Corbett wanted to inform residents to be patient when waiting to receive their RAT test. "We will fill out back orders first, so for people waiting for the tests, it depends on where you fall," she said. "We have some on backorder and the dates are ranging from now onwards, we got six in on Saturday and that was from one of our back orders." From January 24 eligible Commonwealth concession card holders will be able to pick up the at-home kits from pharmacies. This announcement from the federal government means holders of the Commonwealth Seniors Health Card, Department of Veterans Affairs Gold, White or Orange Card, Health Care Card, Low Income Health Card and Pensioner Concession Card don't have to pay for the test. "We have had many inquiries about concession card holders receiving their free test," Ms Corbett said. "We have not even been informed as to how that will work yet." A Hopkins Correctional Centre in Ararat spokesperson said staff had already been required to undertake rapid antigen testing at the start of every shift since December 2021. "Corrections Victoria has well-established procedures for maintaining staffing and good order of prisons at all times," the spokesperson said. "Undertaking on-site rapid antigen tests has been a mandatory condition of entry into Victorian prisons since December. "The department has ensured access to the required stock of rapid antigen tests to maintain thorough testing processes going forward." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/462ed618-385e-4923-8be8-1accda9acd60.JPG/r0_82_1620_997_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg