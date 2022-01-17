subscribers-only,

Ararat Rural City Council is hosting 'Music in the Park' this Australia Day, as part of a community fun day out in Alexandra Gardens. Bring a picnic rug, relax and enjoy tunes from local artists Parso and FYI while indulging in the delicious food from various food and beverage carts from 12pm - 3pm on January 26. Ararat Rural City mayor Cr Jo Armstrong said the community event would bring our community together for a family-friendly afternoon of live music and children's activities. "Music in the Park preparations are in full swing, and Council staff have worked hard with the community to deliver a fantastic outdoor public event enriched with local artists, food and children's activity providers," she said. "The event will cater to a variety of audiences - there will plenty of fun for both adults and kids, including free entry to the Grubby Gumboots Mobile Farm. "For residents in our rural towns, there will be a pool party at Willaura and Lake Bolac outdoor pools from midday too. "The spirit of these Australia Day events has always been to bring the community together to celebrate diversity, inclusion and volunteerism." MORE NEWS: Iconic Ararat musician Andrew 'Parso' Parsons, known for his expansive exploration of pop music from Bon Jovi, Metallica to Cher, will be playing a set on the day. "I'm really looking forward to sharing the stage with my great friends from "FYI" and singing some songs at Alexandra Gardens this Australia Day," said Andrew Parsons. "Alexandra Gardens is the perfect place to relax on the grass with friends and soak up the sunshine. Hope to see you there." New to the Ararat music scene, FYI band members Rod Harris, Scott Rigby, Shayne Smith and Christine Bulger combine to create an easy listening repertoire, distinguished by their unique vocal blends to provide a perfect recipe for a relaxing afternoon. MORE NEWS: "FYI are very excited to be entertaining the community of Ararat at Alexandra Gardens," said FYI band member Christine Bulger. "We are humbled to be invited to perform at such a significant community event, through which we can all reflect, respect and celebrate the people and stories of our community. #We're all part of the story." Grab the family and head to Alexandra Gardens near the Ararat Pool end with free entertainment, kids' activities and more. Food and beverage providers include Ozy's Kebab Van, Big Peter's Woodfire Pizzas, Garden's Lake Café coffee cart and the Rotary Club BBQ. For more information about Ararat Rural City Council's Australia Day program, visit www.ararat.vic.gov.au. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/b1960718-4e73-4b1c-9396-f377921d001e.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg