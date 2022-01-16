subscribers-only,

East Grampians Health Service have celebrated the first three newborns to grace the New Year. James Henry Scantleton was born on January 4 to parents Demi McGrath and Jake Scantleton. Coming in at 6 pounds 12 ounces, or just over 3kg. MORE NEWS: "Thank you to all the wonderful midwives and nurses for all their assistance for our family. (They) made everything so much easier," the couple said. It took four days for the first baby of 2022 to be born, but when it rains it pours and little James was followed swiftly by a pair of newborns the very next day. Parents Olivia Holgye and Paul Camilleri welcomed Layla-Rose Camilleri into the world on January 5, weighing 5.7 pounds, or 2.455kg. "We would like to thank all midwives and especially Sylvie, Sarah and Doctor Wong for the care, support and smooth transition into parenthood," the couple said. Noah James Holcombe also arrived on January 5, to parents Jasmine Chick and Brady Holcombe, weighing in at a healthy 6.7lbs "Thankyou to all the staff at EGHS who helped with the arrival of Noah and made our stay very welcome and pleasant," the couple said. The trio of James, Layla-Rose and Noah might have been the first babies to be born in 2022, but they mean a lot more to their families. In many ways, they were gifts; capping off a memorable holiday season for the parents. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/a1635116-9119-43c3-a5ea-1e7ed9e30918_rotated_270.JPG/r0_1040_3024_2749_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg