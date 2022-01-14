news, property,

BED 2 | BATH 2 | CAR 1 Proven investment performer or live-in? The choice is yours. This duplex unit has a rental history of $400 per week unfurnished and $450 per week furnished. The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite while the second bedroom has a built-in robe with access to the main bathroom. The bathroom features a shower-over-bath and vanity. The laundry offers good space. The neutral colour palette throughout means new owners can personalise the home easily with artwork or by repainting. The hub of the unit is the open-plan living, dining, and kitchen with gas cooktop, electric oven, dishwasher, walk-in pantry, and split system for heating and cooling. Outside has good fencing, a low-maintenance yard, and a covered el-fresco area. This recently-built quality unit can continue as an investment property or move in and enjoy the low-maintenance living.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/10b1ea31-c2f6-4e2e-b45a-679001505444.jpeg/r10_427_4552_2993_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg